In celebration of this past Mother’s Day weekend, Lil Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter, decided to show some love to her mother, Toya Johnson, on Instagram the other day, and the resemblance between the two is crazy. Hell, it's hard to tell who is who.

Taking to Instagram, Reginae shared a photo of her & her mother donning similar black dresses and leaving the caption “If ‘I get it from my mama’ was a picture.” And man she isn’t lying. Looking damn near identical, Reginae and Toya have the same face, body style, and mannerisms, looking more like twin sisters than a mother-daughter power duo. The two have always been mentioned together as looking alike, but this is getting eerie now that Reginae is getting older and recently got a boob job. Check out the resemblance (below) and let us know what you think.

This photo comes just a couple months after Reginae got her first breast implants, which she's wanted for years but was finally able to get on her own.

"I've wanted to enhance my boobs since I was like 16, 17, but my mom was always like, 'Girl, no.'" She explained that her mother urged her to wait until after she has children of her own to get a better picture of what she is going to look like. "'Just wait until you have your first child because you don't know how everything's going to be.'"

"I'm 21 now, so she was like, 'I can't tell you what to do. You look perfect the way you are, but it's whatever you want to do,'" she went on. "So I finally got to do it, and I'm so excited about it."