If you’re a fan of Jimmy Kimmel, then you’re likely already aware of his hilarious “Mean Tweets” segment, which sees a group of our favourite celebrities come together to read outlandish posts about themselves out loud, eliciting plenty of laughs from audiences.

The most recent clip was by far one of the funniest to date, with Tracy Morgan, Anne Hathaway, Danny McBride, and Tom Hanks all dropping by to see what the internet had to say about them. “I bet Anne Hathaway has a weird v*gina,” one person wrote, to which the Ocean’s Eight actress responded, “well, you’ll never know, @russddylan.”

The Good Place actor Ted Danson also appeared, and was clearly shocked by the comment from a hater who said they’d like to “sh*t on his face.” Tracy Morgan received hateful comments about his appearance, with someone writing in that he looks as if he “smells like Hennessy.”

John Cena, Danny McBride, Patton Oswalt, Timothee Chalamet, Allison Janney, Richard Jenkins, Hannah Waddingham, Dakota Johnson, and Henry Winkler also read some tweets out loud, laughing at the funny but cruel critiques they received from internet strangers.

Also on the list was comedian Kevin Hart, who’s no stranger to being the butt of jokes about his height. “Shaq’s p*nis is Kevin Hart,” his post read, while The Harder They Fall actress Regina King also got a genitalia-related comment. “Regina King is too muscular,” the post said. “She liable to pull a d*ck out.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Tom Holland appeared in full costume, earning him a loud round of applause from adoring audience members. The cast of the movie stopped by the set on Monday night to answer some questions about their forthcoming film, which you can watch in the clip above.

Check out the full “Mean Tweets 13” segment from Jimmy Kimmel Live below.

