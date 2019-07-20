The Watchmen movie from 2009 is a classic. Even though the plot did drag, it did play out like a comic in such a literal sense that some of the movie's flaws can be forgiven. Now, ten years later, HBO is set to relaunch the movie as a show. The series, which has the same title as the film and the comic book which started the craze, will take place in an alternate reality though. Showrunner Damon Lindelof (The Leftovers) stated, "We have no desire to ‘adapt’ the twelve issues Mr. Moore and Mr. Gibbons created thirty years ago." He continued to hint at a fresh story based within the same lore. "Those issues are sacred ground and they will not be retread nor recreated nor reproduced nor rebooted, They will, however, be remixed," he explained.

HBO released a new trailer for the series on Saturday (July 20) during San Deigo Comic-Con. The plot for the show was published as: "This drama series embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name while attempting to break new ground of its own." Watchmen is slated to touch down this October and stars Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Tim Blake Nelson, Don Johnson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Louis Gossett Jr., Adelaide Clemens, Andrew Howard, Adelynn Spoon, Lily Rose Smith, Frances Fisher, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing, Jacob Ming-Trent, and Tom Mison. Check out the new trailer below.