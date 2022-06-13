After taking several months out of the spotlight to heal in the midst of the passing of her only child, Regina King has returned to the red carpet. As PEOPLE reports, the Legally Blonde 2 actress was seen attending an awards ceremony in Santa Margherita di Pula at the Filming Italy Festival.

The 51-year-old wore a sleeveless white dress for the occasion, showing off her toned arms and a small section of her stomach. She slipped a pair of colourful high heels on her feet and carried all her must-haves in a Louis Vuitton purse.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

King had her braided up in a high ponytail, with a portion of the strands coloured orange in celebration of the special occasion.

The glamorous Italian soiree was the starlet's first public outing since the passing of her son, Ian Alexander Jr., who died by suicide back in January. "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," King said in a statement at the time.

"He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you."

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

The young man took his own life days before his 26th birthday, leaving behind a devastated family, friends, and fans of his DJ work.

On his mother's 50th birthday, he shared a beautiful tribute to her on social media, writing, "So extremely proud of you and inspired by your love, artistry, and gangsta! To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something I will forever be grateful for."

"But to have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for. To be all that you are while always having the time to be there, love and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable. The whole marvel universe ain't got shit on you, you're the real superhero! Love you, mom! This day and every day YO DAY!!"

RIP Ian Alexander Jr.

