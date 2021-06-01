Rumors surrounding the upcoming Warner Bros Superman reboot have been plentiful. According to various reports, Michael B. Jordan has been rumored to be the studio's top pick for the role of the Man of Steel, while WB is also allegedly committed to hiring a Black director to manage the project.

As for who the major film studio is looking to hire as the director of the upcoming production, rumors of names on the shortlist include Barry Jenkins, Steven Caple Jr., and Watchmen star Regina King. The actress-turned-director, who received critical acclaim for her directorial debut in One Night in Miami, only recently caught wind of the buzz. She reacted to hearing the news for the first time ever while appearing on Tiffany Cross' The Cross Connection.



"I'm curious, because this is a little bit of gossip. You're rumored to be on the shortlist to direct Superman. You and Barry Jenkins, both of your names have been thrown out there," said Cross. "Anything you want to tell us? Is there any news you can break this morning about those conversations?"

"Tiffany, that is news to me. You have broke the news to me," responded King as she laughed. "A news break, live on MSNBC!"

"Yeah, no, I have not heard that until just now," she went on to add. As mentioned briefly, rumors on a potential director have begun to swirl even more now that Ta-Nehisi Coates has been tapped to write the screenplay and a Black actor is expected to take on the role of Clark Kent. Other potential directors rumored to be in talks to lead the adaptation include Creed II director Steven Caple, Moonlight's Barry Jenkins, and Shaka King, who directed the critically acclaimed Oscar-nominated 2020 film Judas and the Black Messiah.

