For the first time in three years, the Academy Awards announced the hosts for one of Hollywood’s most important nights – and there’s three of them.

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes will be hosting the 94th Oscars, produced by Will Packer and directed by Glenn Weisner, on March 27, 2022. The news was officially announced on Good Morning America early this morning, February 15.

While this isn’t the first time the Oscars has seen three hosts or multiple women as hosts, this decision does mark the first time three women have ever hosted the ceremony.

Chevy Chase, Goldie Hawn, and Paul Hogan hosted the 1987 Academy Awards, and in 1977, Ellen Burstyn, Jane Fonda, Warren Beatty, accompanied Richard Pryor as hosts.

The award show hasn’t had a formal host since Jimmy Kimmel in 2018 due to Kevin Hart stepping down from the position back in 2019. For the 2020 and 2021 Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences followed through with the decision to continue without a host.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images



This year, they wanted things to be different. “We want people to get ready to have a good time. It’s been a while,” said Hall, Schumer, and Sykes in a press release.

Packer went on to explain the inspiration behind his production. “This year’s show is all about uniting movie lovers. It’s apropos that we’ve lined up three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles,”

He added, “I know the fun Regina, Amy and Wanda will be having will translate to our audience as well. Many surprises in store! Expect the unexpected!”

Will you be tuning in?