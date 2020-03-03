The Leon Rose era in New York started off on a high note on Monday night, as the Knicks picked up a hard fought victory over the Houston Rockets at Madison Square Garden. You wouldn't know it though, because the only chatter involving the Knicks today is centered around their bubbling beef with longtime fan Spike Lee.

And as the Knicks' feud with Spike Lee gets uglier by the minute, Reggie Miller is somewhere grinning from ear to ear.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

In response to an article about Spike's beef with his beloved franchise, the Indiana Pacers legend tweeted, "OOOOHHHHH have the MIGHTY have fallen.. This wouldn’t happen at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, maybe finally time to switch your allegiance Spike..."

Miller's tweet came just moments after the Knicks issued a statement describing Lee's claims as "laughable" and accusing him of creating "a false controversy to perpetuate drama."

During an appearance on ESPN's First Take on Tuesday morning, Spike explained how he feels that Knicks owner James Dolan is "harassing" him for no reason, and stated that he won't be attending any more games this season. At this rate, it wouldn't surprise anyone if he stays away from MSG for the foreseeable future.

Check out the incident in question, as well as the recent back-and-forth, in the tweets embedded below.