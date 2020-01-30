Has anyone ever seen Reggie Jackson and Bobby Shmurda in the same room? The Detroit Pistons' point guard bears a striking resemblance to the currently incarcerated, Brooklyn-born rapper, and there's no doubt that Jackson is well aware of the comparisons. If he wasn't, he found out on Wednesday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

During one of Jackson's trips to the free throw line at the end of the first half, a "BOBBY SHMURDA" chant began to reign down from the rafters. Without missing a beat, Jackson responded by hitting the Shmoney Dance in between three throw attempts.

Jackson, who has only appeared in six games due to a lower back injury, led the Pistons with 23 points and five assists off the bench on Wednesday night, but it wasn't enough to lift the Pistons to victory. As a result of the 125-115 loss at Barclays Center, Detroit fell to 17-32 for the season.

As for Jackson's look-a-like, Bobby Shmurda is rumored to be released from prison later this year. In the meantime, Bobby is reportedly gearing up to release a mixtape in the coming weeks. During a recent interview with Ebro, Fivio Foreign revealed, "Bobby, he’s dropping a mixtape from jail. I spoke to Rebel on the phone. He said, two weeks and he got some fire coming out. He’s going crazy.”

Brad Barket/Getty Images