Russell Westbrook has been having a horrid season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Every single night, it feels like he regresses more and more, which has fans calling for immediate trade. Westbrook used to be one of the best point guards in the league, however, it has become clear that he just isn't that guy anymore. It's been pretty sad to watch, and last night, it was even worse.

The Lakers were taking on none other than the Los Angeles Clippers last night, and in the end, they lost by a whopping 21 points. It was a pretty abysmal performance, and it was only made worse by the play below, in which Reggie Jackson put Russ on skates.

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

As you can see, Jackson crossed Westbrook up, which then eventually led to an exchange between the two, in which Westbrook looked incredibly frustrated. From there, Jackson was able to get the ball on the inbound, which eventually led to a three-pointer in Russ' face. It was all pretty surreal, and it was yet another example of how Russ and the Lakers have just been abysmal when it matters the most.

With 20 games to go in the season, there is no telling whether the purple and gold can turn it around. For now, we are just going to have to hang tight and wait and see.