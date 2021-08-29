Today is a sad day for reggae culture. Icon Lee “Scratch” Perry passed away Sunday. He was 85 years old. At this time, no cause of death has been revealed. Andrew Holness, the Prime Minister of Jamaica, sent out a series of tweets to address the passing of Perry.

“My deep condolences to the family, friends, and fans of legendary record producer and singer, Rainford Hugh Perry OD, affectionately known as ‘Lee Scratch’ Perry,” Holness tweeted. “Perry was a pioneer in the 1970s’ development of dub music with his early adoption of studio effects to create new instrumentals of existing reggae tracks.”

Karl Walter/Getty Images for Coachella

“He has worked with and produced for various artistes, including Bob Marley and the Wailers, the Congos, Adrian Sherwood, the Beastie Boys, and many others,” Holness continued. “Undoubtedly, Lee Scratch Perry will always be remembered for his sterling contribution to the music fraternity. May his soul Rest In Peace."

Perry took home the Grammy for Best Reggae Album in 2002 for Jamaican E.T., and has released hundreds upon hundreds of records during his extensive and legendary career. His energy will be missed but his impact will never be forgotten.