The officiating crew that worked the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals' AFC wild-card game will reportedly not return for the remainder of the postseason, after a controversial call that could've impacted the outcome of the game.

During the first half, a whistle was blown by a referee who had thought Joe Burrow stepped out of bounds before throwing a touchdown; however, after review, they ruled him inbounds and determined the play to result in a touchdown.



Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Many felt the play should've been ruled dead after the whistle, despite it being incorrectly called.

One league source told ESPN that they weren't surprised by the crew's performance, led by referee Jerome Boger.

NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson explained the call after the game, saying that the whistle came after the touchdown: "We confirmed with the referee and the crew that on that play -- they got together and talked -- they determined that they had a whistle, but that the whistle for them on the field was blown after the receiver caught the ball."

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby explained what was going through the team's mind as the play happened after the game: "In the moment, we didn't know because we heard a whistle. The ref said he was out, and then they said it was a touchdown -- and then there was no review. So we were just like, 'All right,' so we just kept going. We had our opportunities. We just didn't capitalize."

The Bengals went on to beat the Raiders 26-19.

