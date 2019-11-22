Lil Uzi Vert became one of the biggest rappers in the game over the past few years. Between his mixtape run to the release of his debut album, and now, the long-awaited release of Eternal Atake, he went from an obscure Soundcloud entity to one of the most revered artists in the game. Reese LAFLARE, however, revealed that he was actually someone who was early on Uzi. In a recent interview with Power 106, he went as far to say that he discovered the Philly rapper.



Reese explained how he's typically ahead of the times when it comes to new music. DJ Felli Fell asked him to list off an example which led him to reveal that he "discovered" Uzi. "Ain't no kinda, I did [discover Uzi]. All the kids, man, on the internet. The Internet is a very powerful thing. Uzi hit me up -- this was years ago -- and he was like, 'hey, man. I love your music...' I'm like, 'alright, cool. Well, send me some music.' I listened and I'm like, 'Damn, you fire.' He like me. He's like a little Philly version of me."

Reese ended up clearing up Uzi's label situation right now. "He was signed to them, to Generation Now and he was signed for management. He's not a part of their management or anything anymore," he said. "Uzi's on Roc Nation."

Peep the interview below.