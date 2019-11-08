Reese LAFLARE Shares "Final Fantasy" Ft. YSL Duke & Vory

It's been a little over a year since Reese LAFLARE shared his self-titled debut album and now he's back with his 16-track project Final Fantasy. The title is an homage to one of the rapper's favorite video games, but the record doesn't play out like its soundtrack. The Alabama-born rapper from Atlanta offers up a versatile album that has an eclectic mix of hip hop tracks that borrow from various eras of the genre, as well. He also only has two features on the album from YSL Duke and Vory.

The rapper-producer shared his excitement about Final Fantasy's release with his social media followers on Thursday. "Super Happy to give y’all these SLAPS it’s been a while," he wrote. "Giving y’all some sh*t from me that y’all usually never get and the sounds is New udigg. Ima let y’all hear for ya self tho." Give it a listen and let us know if Reese has a hit with this one.

Tracklist

1. Follow the Leader

2. No Entertainment

3. Black Boy Joy

4. Flings N Things

5. Masquerade

6. Missed Calls

7. Lil Baby ft. Vory

8. Girls

9. Tik Tok

10. Aladdin f. YSL Duke

11. Creep

12. Sex and Champagne

13. Fully Automatic

14. What’s Real

15. Hol’ Up

16. Flood Watch