Reese LAFLARE Gets In His R&B Bag On "Masquerade"

Reese LAFLARE has been buzzing in Atlanta for years but it wasn't until 2018 that he released his debut album. The self-titled project properly showcased his artistry and had a bunch of high-profile artists on it. Now, it looks like he's readying a brand new project. Over the past few weeks, he dropped off a few singles including "Lil Skate For President" and "Cash Talk" with Pi'erre Bourne. Earlier today, he returned with his latest drop, "Masquerade" which sounds nothing like his recent string of singles. This one is more on the melodic side as he gravitates towards R&B more than he does hip hop or trap but he adds his own twist to it and makes it his own.

Peep his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Who's the real killa? Me or you?

Take the mask off, it ain't that type of party

Lookin' high, I still see you regardless



