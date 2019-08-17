mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Reese LAFLARE & Pi'erre Bourne Pop Bandz On "Cash Talk"

Aron A.
August 17, 2019 16:40
Cash Talk
Reese LAFLARE
Produced by Pi'erre Bourne

More heat from Reese.


Reese LAFLARE has been putting in work. Although it's been a few months since the release of his last track, he's back in action with his two-piece Lil Skate For President EP. The rapper's project includes the single, "Cash Talk," a bouncy banger produced by none other than Pi'erre Bourne. The song includes zany production from Pi'erre Bourne. It's low-key trap production but Reese LAFLARE goes in on the track. In comparison to the title track off of Lil Skate For President, he's a bit more focused in terms of his delivery and bars. 

Both his new singles, "Cash Talk" and "Lil Skate For President," are certified bangers. Hopefully, this is a sign that Reese has more heat on the way for us. 

Peep "Cash Talk" below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Real ass n***a, need a real ass bitch
She a vegan but she eat dick
Hol' up, she so cold, I might freeze the bitch
Buss down, look like freezer burn on my left wrist

Reese LAFLARE
