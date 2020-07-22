Reese LAFLARE & Benny The Butcher Snap On "No Hook"

There are a few indicators that rappers intend on snapping -- titling a song "No Hook," for starters. An under-two-minute runtime also helps, as does a hard-hitting and uptempo instrumental. Here, Reese LAFLARE and Benny The Butcher step ably to the plate, their two distinct styles blending nicely over the distorted 808s and frantic woodwinds. LAFLARE sets things off with dexterous verse, the slightest menace bleeding into his bars. "Coupe genie-blue and it came with three wishes," he spits. "I just stack my money mind my own business."

Deviating from his usual beat style, Benny showcases a bit of versatility, sliding onto the instrumental with swagger. "N***as like me put bitches to work, she hop out the backseat fixing her skirt," he raps, typically badass in his opening lines. "Bitch it's Griselda, the gang with the wave, this year made at least a quarter-million off merch." Be sure to check this one out now, and sound off -- should Reese and Benny collaborate more?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

N***s like me put them bitches to work

She jump out the backseat, fixin' her skirt

Bitch it's Griselda, the gang with the wave

This year made at least a quarter-million off merch

And I'm on that gas so I don't do coke

This white bitch with me, she might do both

