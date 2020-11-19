Hot Ones has become a massive cultural phenomenon over the last few years and it has certainly changed the interview game. Host Sean Evans gets to interview celebrities all while subjecting them to some chicken wings and some of the hottest spices known to mankind. The show is all about the Scoville ratings, and as a result, they have sought to create their own insane hot sauces that topple anything that has come before it.

Now, Hot Ones has teamed up with Reebok for a sneaker collab that embraces the lore of the show. Each sneaker in the collab has been dubbed a "meal," and on the tongue, each shoe has its own Scoville rating. The first silhouette in the collab is the Club C, which features a white leather upper and Hot Ones branding throughout. Thanks to a 1,985 Scoville rating, the shoe is seen as mild. The Reebok Classic Leather gets a "Medium" rating thanks to its 198,301 Scoville rating, all while providing a truly unique colorway, complete with chicken wings on the outsole. Of course, the biggest draw here is the Reebok Shaqnosis with a "hot" rating of 1,995,000 Scoville units. This shoe has a black leather upper, complete with orange, red, and green rings throughout the upper.

This collaboration came out today, and you can find all three models right here, over at Reebok's website. The Club C and Classic Leather are being sold for $100 USD, while the Shaqnosis is $160. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok