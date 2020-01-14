Following news that a "Year Of The Rat" rendition of Shaquille O'Neal's classic Shaqnosis sneaker will be released next week, Reebok decided to give fans of the silhouette even more of a treat by officially dropping the OG colorway.

Coming in its original Black & White colorway, this revamped edition of the Shaqnosis is pretty much identical to the design that sneaker designer Jonathan Morris cooked up for sneakerheads 25 years ago. The Hexalite material found in the forefoot syncs up with the Ultra Hexalite material in the heel to give you ultimate cushioning for all occasions, whether you're driving down the court or driving to a club that's lax with their dress code. Either way, getting your retro basketball sneaker steez up and running should be no issue if you plan on adding this grail to your collection. Just make sure you balance out the hypnotizing structure on the upper with a solid color in your 'fit — chill with the polka dot prints!

Shop the Reebok Shaqnosis in OG Black & White right now for $140 USD at select retailers and online. Take a look at a few more pictures of the spiraling silhouette from different angles below:

