Allen Iverson's fifth signature sneaker, the Reebok Answer V, recently returned to overseas retailers in the OG "White/Red" colorway for the first time since the kicks debuted way back in 2001. Rumors suggest the sneakers will also be releasing in the U.S. this Summer, and there's good reason to believe that the A5 be receiving a proper retro treatment, including multiple classic colorways.

Among the Answer 5s on tap for later this year is a limited edition collaboration with Eric Emanuel. First images of the kicks recently surfaced, revealing an eye-catching yellow, leather upper equipped with a metallic silver overlay. Release details have not yet been announced but rumors suggest the kicks will be up for grab during ComplexCon in Chicago on the weekend of July 20.

Scroll through the IG posts embedded below for an early glimpse of Emanuel's Answer V collab and stay tuned for official release details.