Reebok and Grammy nominated artist Khalid have announced their official partnership today, aimed at amplifying a collective mission to inspire creativity and encourage experimentation and self-expression in today’s youth.

“I’m amped to partner with Reebok,” said Khalid. “I love how they mix old and new and honor the classics with fresh twists. I hope we can inspire a new generation of people to be themselves and take creative chances.”

According to Reebok, Khalid will make his debut with the brand this Spring in its first "Sport the Unexpected" campaign of the year. The campaign will pair immersive elements of irreverence and the surreal with Khalid’s authentic and charismatic self to tell an unexpected story. The campaign’s visual storytelling will highlight Khalid’s natural energy, while showcasing Reebok’s heritage through a contemporary lens.

“Khalid continues to be a beacon of originality, pride and imagination for today’s rising youth,” said Matt Blonder, VP of Marketing and Digital Brand Commerce at Reebok. “Through his unique sound and a personal journey that took him across the country, Khalid authentically symbolizes our common ethos – to inspire creativity and encourage experimentation. We’re privileged to welcome him to our family.”

To commemorate the Reebok partnership, Khalid shared a photo of himself playing with his dog Maui, who’s outfitted in a specially designed handmade Reebok doggy tracksuit. Fans can enter to win a limited-edition Maui-inspired Reebok doggy track jacket for their pup, here.