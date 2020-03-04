Reebok is celebrating the release of the new Origins Pack, featuring the "Bethel" Answer V and "Georgetown" Question Mid, by announcing that the brand will cover all college application fees for the rising senior class (400+ students) of A.I's alma mater, Bethel High.

Says Iverson, "Nothing should limit you from applying to any school you want to consider. By working with Reebok to cover the application costs of rising seniors at Bethel High, I want the next generation of game changers to see college as a route to success, whether they want to be an artist or a doctor."

To accompany the announcement, Reebok has released a hero film that features real rising seniors from Bethel’s upcoming class of 2021, styled in the aforementioned Iverson sneakers. Check out the footage below.

In addition to the Bethel High seniors, Reebok will give select students nationwide the same opportunity to have their college application fees covered. Starting today, March 4th, rising seniors can apply at Reebok.com by submitting 200 words on how the coverage of their college applications will enable them to reach their full potential and aspirations.

Per Reebok:

"Iverson credits his journey from high school to college as putting him on the path to reaching incredible heights in sport and culture. When Reebok and Iverson first conceived of the Origins Pack, they understood that the best way to celebrate this moment in Iverson’s life was to give a new generation the opportunity to change the game, just as Iverson did."

Visit Reebok.com to apply, or to cop the "Origins Pack" as seen below.

