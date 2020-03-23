NFL free agency has provided us with a ton of movement in the form of trades and free agent signings. Players throughout the league are changing teams at a rate that we have never really seen before. This is especially true when we think of quarterbacks. QBs typically spend their entire careers with one team but now, this is simply not the case. For now, it looks like Cam Newton will be traded out of Carolina but today, it was his backup who got placed on the shipping container.

Yes, that's right, Kyle Allen has been traded to the Washington Redskins, of all teams. The Redskins have rookie Dwayne Haskins although now, it looks like they aren't sure as to who they want to be their starter. According to ESPN reporter Jordan Schultz, the Redskins gave up a fifth-round pick in the deal.

It remains to be seen what the Panthers do with Newton moving forward. The QB is oftentimes injured and not many teams seem keen on picking him up. Newton is a former MVP who can certainly make a difference when he's healthy although for now, he is stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Stay tuned for updates on NFL free agency as we will be sure to bring them to you.