If you thought Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman would be enjoying the final days before training camp by kicking back on the beach, relaxing and relishing in the peace and quiet, you couldn't have been more wrong.

Instead, Norman recently made the trip to Pamplona, Spain for the annual Running of the Bulls, and he isn't just there to watch the festivities. The 31-year old defensive back actually jumped in a crowded ring with the bull and jumped over it as it charged at him. Then, he did it again.

“I had to face the bull straight on,” Norman later said on his Instagram story (h/t PFT). “It was fun. It was worth it. It was really worth it.”

Check out the insane footage below.

Norman will be entering his eighth NFL season this year, and his fourth with the Redskins. Last season, he started in all 16 games, recording 40 solo tackles, three interceptions and three forced fumbles.

Washington will open up the 2019 NFL season the road against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 8.