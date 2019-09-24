Nothing is going right for the Washington Redskins this season, and they've even begun catching Ls at halftime in their own building.

During Monday night's 31-15 loss to the Chicago Bears at FedExField, the team paid tribute to linebacker London Fletcher by inducting him into their "Ring of Fame," which should have been a nice moment, without embarrassment, for all parties involved. Unfortunately, nobody in the organization bothered to double-check that they had spelled his name correctly before putting his photo up on the big screen.

Fletcher played his final seven seasons with the Redskins from 2007-13, where he earned captain status and was named to four Pro Bowl teams. In his 16-year career, which included four seasons with the St. Louis Rams and five with the Buffalo Bills, Fletcher racked up 2,031 tackles with 39 sacks, 23 interceptions and three touchdowns.

On the bright side, at least "Fletcher" was spelled properly on the plaque inside the stadium.

Things were just as embarrassing on the field last night in the nation's capital, as Chicago Bears fans made their presence felt early and often while their defense pounded Chase Keenum en route to a 28-3 halftime lead. The Skins outscored Chicago 12-3 in the second half, but it wasn't enough to overcome the hole they dug in the first two quarters.

Next up is a road matchup against the division rival New York Giants.