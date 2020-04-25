Trent Williams has consistently been one of the best left tackles in the entire NFL over the past few years but recently, it's been clear that him and the Washington Redskins need to move on from one another. Williams requested a trade a while back and for the past few weeks leading up to the draft, the Redskins have been exploring their options and looking for a deal that will work for both sides.

Today, it was reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network that the San Francisco 49ers would be acquiring Williams in exchange for a 5th round draft pick in 2020 and a third-round draft pick in 2021. The 49ers were in need of a left tackle and now they have a stud who will not just protect the QB but open up the run game as well.

The Redskins have been pretty abysmal over the last few years while the San Francisco 49ers are fresh off of an appearance in the Super Bowl. With this in mind, Williams will certainly be going to a much better situation and will be in a position to win now.

If you're a 49ers fan, this should be a trade that excites you.