Redman Staged A Masterclass In Bars On "Dunfiato"

Never has a rapper been as simultaneously revered and underrated as Reggie Noble, one of hip-hop's greatest (and funniest) lyricists of all time. And while the Brick City emcee has certainly earned his flowers throughout the years, having amassed a classic-filled discography of eight solo studio albums, it never hurts to receive a reminder of how nice he can get on the microphone. For many, 2014's "Dunfiato" was exactly that, a much-needed masterclass in the formative hip-hop elements, stripped away of all gimmicks and placing bars on the pedestal once again.

Letting the instrumental ride while he essentially becomes one with it, Redman sets it off with a vengeance. "That prevail my wordplay, thirsty, I bust all three Ks on Martin Luther King birthday," he spits, his animated delivery driving the point home. "Rate me, I'm Michael Jordan in the final four fighting with Wayne Gretzky / I'm not relevant, let's see / Who's spittin? Some of y'all Coke and Pepsi, I can't tell the difference."

While it never made its way onto streaming services, "Dunfiato" remains a fan-favorite to this day. The video only serves to enhance the experience, with Reggie's brash charisma and abundance of character acting as an emphatic addition to damn near every line. Check it out for yourself, and show some love to one of the game's realest emcees in the comment section.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

When I hit the bong I'm Godzilla taking over Hong Kong

Eating won ton with a shotgun in long johns

It's not unsung, no story here to tell, I'm just ready

I'm a student before the school bell

That prevail my wordplay

Thirsty, I bust all three Ks on Martin Luther King birthday

Berkeley College, for twenty dollars

If I got it, smoke, here enquire my knowledge

A little psychotic, I know

Rate me, I'm Michael Jordan in the final four fighting with Wayne Gretzky