mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Redman Links With Mr. Cream & Mr. Green For "Hip-Hop 2020"

Mitch Findlay
August 20, 2020 10:02
53 Views
00
1
2020 Cruddyville Ent2020 Cruddyville Ent
2020 Cruddyville Ent

Hip-Hop 2020
Redman Feat. Mr. Cream & Mr. Green

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Redman unites with Mr. Green and Mr. Cream to reflect on the state of rap music with "Hip-Hop 2020."


There's no debating that Redman is a bonafide hip-hop legend, one who likely deserves more flowers than he tends to receive. Boasting an incredible discography to his name, Reggie Noble is set to keep the cycle going with Muddy Waters 2, though he has yet to fully commit to a release date. While we wait, Redman has connected with producer Mr. Green and longtime collaborator Mr. Cream -- a lineup that sounds like Reservoir Dogs characters -- to drop off a new single "Hip-Hop 2020."

LA scholar of a bygone era, Reggie Noble's has never been one to take his journey for granted, reflecting on his position with a confident air. "Grab my guns, mask, foot on the gas / trash rappers, they get thrown in glad bags," he spits. "I'm ready for war, even Demi give me more / I like De La and Tribe, I'm on a world tour." But like many of his peers have voiced before him, Redman has his thoughts about the current state of the game. Taking a moment to address Nas' famous hip-hop eulogy back in 2006, Redman offers an addendum: "hip-hop wasn't dead, it just took a wrong turn."

Check out the track now, and show some love to Reggie Noble, Mr. Green, and Mr. Cream below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Grab my guns, mask, foot on the gas
Trash rappers, they get thrown in glad bags
I'm ready for war, even Demi give me more
I like De La and Tribe, I'm on a world tour

Redman Mr. Cream Mr. Green
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Redman Links With Mr. Cream & Mr. Green For "Hip-Hop 2020"
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject