A$AP Ferg has been featured with Redline bikes in countless videos, most notably ‘Plain Jane.’ He has been a longtime supporter of the brand as his first bike was a Redline.

“RL 275 is one of our top frames for the BMX market and to combined it with someone as influential as A$AP Ferg has been exciting for us,” says Redline brand manager, Steven Behen. “Redline has maintained a loyal following for years and these types of organic collaborations will help propel our growth and expand brand awareness to a new generation and customer.”

According to Redline, the new bike’s design aspects include slack forks, plus-sized tires, 27.5 wheels and disc brakes. Additionally, the bike features style accents like A$AP Ferg x Redline branding as well as a unique Pantone 394 Gloss and Matte Black finish.