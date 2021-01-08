Following the events that went down at Capitol Hill on Wednesday as a violent mob attempted to postpone the approval of Joe Biden as the winner of the Electoral College votes, the FBI and D.C. Metropolitan Police have been working tirelessly since to try and find individuals involved in the rioting. Reddit is taking a huge step in vilifying the protestors by banning one of the biggest pro-Trump subreddits on the platform for "repeated" violations of an existing site policy against inciting violence.

The r/donaldtrump subreddit was banned by the site after hundreds of pro-Trump supporters stormed on the Capitol encouraged by Trump to himself. Boasting a 52,000 membership before it was shut down, a notice on the page now reads, “This community was banned due to a violation of Reddit’s rules against inciting violence.”



Seb Daly/Web Summit/Getty Images

“Reddit’s site-wide policies prohibit content that promotes hate, or encourages, glorifies, incites, or calls for violence against groups of people or individuals. In accordance with this, we have been proactively reaching out to moderators to remind them of our policies and to offer support or resources as needed. We have also taken action to ban the community r/donaldtrump given repeated policy violations in recent days regarding the violence at the U.S. Capitol.”

Reddit joins Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter in attempting to restrict the spread of the President and his supporters' inflammatory speech.

After previously dragging their feet, the platform finally banned close to 2,000 other pro-Trump subreddits last summer for violating site policies regarding hate speech.

