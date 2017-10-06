It was the Jose Altuve Show last night at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Astros' 5'6 second baseman belted three home runs against the Boston Red Sox, paving the way for Houston's 8-2 victory in Game 1 of the ALDS.

Altuve hit a solo homerun off Red Sox starter Chris Sale in the bottom of the first inning, and then again in the bottom of the fifth. Red Sox reliever Austin Maddox took his share of medicine too, as Altuve greeted him with another solo shot in the bottom of the seventh. 

His three homerun performance is only the 10th time a player has done so in postseason history. Altuve is the second second baseman to do it, and second straight Venezuelan-born player to do it.

The Sox and Astros will be back at it again this afternoon for Game 2 of the ALDS, which will air on Fox Sports 1 2:05pm.

Check out some of the reactions to the Astros dominant victory in Game 1, specifically Jose Altuve's epic performance, below.