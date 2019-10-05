It’s official: Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to PC. Starting on October 9th, fans will be able to pre-purchase the game which will be available to play on November 5th. Rockstar made an official announcement on their website yesterday.

“Today, we're proud to announce that Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to PC on November 5th, with special bonuses available to players who pre-purchase through the Rockstar Games Launcher starting October 9th. We also want to say thank you to the millions of people who have already downloaded the Rockstar Games Launcher and received their free copy of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas,” the company said.

Users who pre-purchase the game before October 22nd will be blessed with a limited offer to receive two of the following Rockstar games for free:

- Grand Theft Auto III

- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

- Bully: Scholarship Edition

- L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition

- Max Payne 3: The Complete Edition

Pre-purchase will also include an automatic free upgrade to the premium edition of the game, as well as the opportunity to buy a discounted Special Edition or Ultimate Edition.

In related news, be on the lookout for Halo: The Master Chief Collection being ported to PC soon as well.