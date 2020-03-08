News of this year's Record Store Day comes after we learned from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) that last year, vinyl record sales were set to top "traditional" CDs for the first time in 30 years.

We have all watched vinyl records steadily grow in popularity over the past few years, so it's no surprise many of us are excited about the new and exclusive releases coming up. Our generation grew up on CDs, but have since chosen to embrace vinyl. I guess history does repeat itself, and old really does become new.

Since 2007, Record Store Day has celebrated and promoted independent record stores across the United States. The initial reception was so good, that it has since become an internationally celebrated event. This year, on April 18, record stores across the world will have plenty of great music to share with their customers.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Artists such as Tyler, The Creator, Summer Walker, Billie Eilish, Chief Keef, and Freddie Gibbs & Madlib are just a few who will be commemorated this Record Store Day, however, there are hundreds more.

You can check out the full list of classic and current releases that are coming to shelves on April 18 here.

Let us know what release you're most excited for in the comments below!