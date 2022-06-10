In celebration of Pride Month, Rebel Wilson revealed her girlfriend to the world, announcing her sexuality at the same time. On Thursday (June 9), the 42-year-old Australian actress made the reveal via IG caption, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince, but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess. #loveislove."

Her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, is the founder of Lemon Ve Limon, a clothing brand based in Los Angeles, California. She is also a brand ambassador for London-based jewelry brand, Bee Goddess.

Wilson teased a new love interest in her interview with PEOPLE last month. She said, “We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."

Wilson continued, “I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship.”

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Details of when the pair started seeing each other are unclear but they were spotted together earlier this year on Superbowl Sunday in Los Angeles, California. They were also seen together at Cabo to celebrate Wilson’s birthday. In a March IG post, Wilson shared a short video of her and Agruma at the Oscars.

Wilson’s comments were filled with users congratulating her on coming out. One wrote, “Love you so much, lovely people you are.”

Another wrote, “BEAUTIES!!! So happy for you both! POWER COUPLE.”





[Via]