Rebecca Black's debut single "Friday" was a viral hit, however, it didn't earn her the type of attention she was hoping for. Black was the talk of the country. Her track was meme'd over and over again, becoming one of the biggest records of 2011 with millions of views on YouTube. Unfortunately, the then-thirteen-year-old girl became the butt of a nationwide joke, being bullied online and at school because of her single. She persevered through the pain though, taking things one day at a time and now, she's 22-years-old and remains a pop singer. Today marks the nine-year anniversary of "Friday" and Black took to social media to pen an essay about the impact it had on her life.



"9 years ago today a music video for a song called 'Friday' was uploaded to the internet. Above all things, I just wish I could go back and talk to my 13-year-old self who was terribly ashamed of herself and afraid of the world," wrote Black on Twitter.

The viral star notes how difficult life became for her, falling into a deep depression and getting picked on incessantly from bullies at school. She says that, when she was fifteen, she had major depressive episodes. At seventeen, people would throw food at her and her friends in the cafeteria. At nineteen, every producer she contacted told her that they would never in a million years consider working with her.

"I'm trying to remind myself more and more that every day is a new opportunity to shift your reality and lift your spirit," she said, keeping positive. "You are not defined by any one choice or thing. Time heals and nothing is finite. It's a process that's never too late to begin."

The response to her post has been overwhelming for the artist, who says that she wants to cry (happy) tears reading all of the supportive messages that people are sending her. Read her full post below.