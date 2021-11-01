mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

REASON Teams Up With Wale, Benny The Butcher, & More For "No More, No Less: Demo 1"

Alex Zidel
November 01, 2021 09:29
No More, No Less: Demo 1
Reason

REASON collaborates with Wale, Benny The Butcher, and others on his new EP "No More, No Less: Demo 1."


TDE rapper REASON has returned with new music, dropping his new EP No More, No Less: Demo 1. The three-song project includes features from Wale, Benny The Butcher, Isaiah Rashad, and more.

The 31-year-old rapper describes the new project as "a small collection of thoughts and moments that I’ve been asked for repeatedly. Something I wanted to give to y’all in the meantime." 

The music arrives as REASON promises a new album coming soon. For now, he says that TDE's Punch allowed him to drop a few songs to hold his fans over, inviting Zacari, Adé, Doe Boy, and the other aforementioned talents to the studio sessions.

Check out REASON's new EP below and let us know what you're expecting from his upcoming album release.

Tracklist:

1. Left Hand (feat. Isaiah Rashad & Zacari)
2. Not For Me (with Wale, feat. Adé)
3. 12am in ATL (with Benny The Butcher, feat. Isaiah Rashad & Doe Boy)

