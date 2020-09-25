mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Reason Taps Vince Staples To Cook Something Up On "Sauce"

Erika Marie
September 25, 2020 02:43
93 Views
10
2
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Sauce
Reason Feat. Vince Staples

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The track follows Reason's recent release, "The Soul, Pt. 2."


It's a Californian hip hop collision as Reason links with Vince Staples on his latest single, "Sauce." The TDE standout returns with yet another song that comes on the tail of the release of his previous track, "The Soul, Pt. 2." Reason's previous delivery drew attention not only because of his talent but due to the bars he dropped about Logic. The No Pressure rapper responded by saying he didn't know who Reason was—a statement that many found hard to believe.

All that aside, Reason comes with the Cali drip on "Sauce," a smooth burner that pulsates a West Coast vibe. The minimal beat is defined by two-chord jazz piano and crisp handclaps as Reason takes listeners on a ride-a-long trip down Sunset Blvd. Vince Staples never disappoints and holds his ground on "Sauce," so stream the collaborative effort and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Cali weed loud like Funk Flex (Funk Flex)
Road trips, low drip, don't rush sh*t (No)
No b*tch-ass n*ggas, no f*ck sh*t (No)
No, no, f*ck sh*t, get chin-checked (Yeah)
Treat a queen like a queen, don't give a b*tch sh*t (No)
New whip, sh*t crawl like insects (Insects)

Reason
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  2
  93
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Reason Vince Staples
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Reason Taps Vince Staples To Cook Something Up On "Sauce"
10
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject