Reason Taps Vince Staples To Cook Something Up On "Sauce"

It's a Californian hip hop collision as Reason links with Vince Staples on his latest single, "Sauce." The TDE standout returns with yet another song that comes on the tail of the release of his previous track, "The Soul, Pt. 2." Reason's previous delivery drew attention not only because of his talent but due to the bars he dropped about Logic. The No Pressure rapper responded by saying he didn't know who Reason was—a statement that many found hard to believe.

All that aside, Reason comes with the Cali drip on "Sauce," a smooth burner that pulsates a West Coast vibe. The minimal beat is defined by two-chord jazz piano and crisp handclaps as Reason takes listeners on a ride-a-long trip down Sunset Blvd. Vince Staples never disappoints and holds his ground on "Sauce," so stream the collaborative effort and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Cali weed loud like Funk Flex (Funk Flex)

Road trips, low drip, don't rush sh*t (No)

No b*tch-ass n*ggas, no f*ck sh*t (No)

No, no, f*ck sh*t, get chin-checked (Yeah)

Treat a queen like a queen, don't give a b*tch sh*t (No)

New whip, sh*t crawl like insects (Insects)