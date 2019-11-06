Reason Singles Out The Fakes On "Same Ol Sh*t"

Top Dawg Entertainment's Reason has seen a lot in his 29 years on this planet but it seems like some things just don't phase him anymore. Carson's own is a few days removed from his set ay Day N Vegas and he's back with some new heat for the fans with his latest song, "Same Ol' Shit." The rapper links up with S1, Lonestarr, and Kelvin Wooten for the haunting jazz-infused production. Reason eases in with the hook as he nonchalantly brushes off the fake attitude that pervades the music industry. He even makes an example out of 6ix9ine on the song. "Tekashi on the stand pointing fingers at all the opps/ Ironic some months ago y'all felt y'all was praising a God," he raps.

Reason released his last project, There You Have It in 2017 but it appears as though this new single could kick off the campaign for a forthcoming project. He teased at getting "the ball rolling" on Instagram earlier today so perhaps, he might be squeezing something in before the year ends.

Quotable Lyrics

I rather my sales go down like shipwrecks

Then become one of you pussy n***as lyin'

I'm surrounded 'cause uh, pussy the family alliance

So y'all can't help it, the struggle, you never felt it

The drugs in your raps, you never dealt it

So instead, this cane got me the Mazerati

Carry eight glocks and six 9's that led to free Tekashi