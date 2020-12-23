Reason Shows A Different Side In New "Westside" Visuals

A few months after "New Beginnings," Reason showcases his romantic side in the new visuals for "Westside."

Though many expected 2020 to be a major year for Top Dawg Entertainment, it ultimately ended up being quite the opposite. In fact, the legendary label's output was pretty much carried by Reason, who saw the release of his major-label debut album New Beginnings in October. Giving his labelmates time to regroup for the new year, Reason went a long way in keeping TDE's momentum strong, continuing to this day with the release of his new "Westside" visuals. And while many have come to appreciate Reason for his bars, this latest single showcases another side of his personality.

For the most part, the Moosa-directed "Westside" visuals capture the track's romantic vibe, depicting a love story that ends in an explosive fashion. Standing on the outside looking in at a seemingly strained relationship, Reason is forced to intervene and set things right, seizing his lady love and bringing her back into his world. True, romance might not have been what one expected to hear from the twisted mind behind "Might Not Make It," but Reason's New Beginning provided a more thorough glimpse into the lyricist's multifaceted artistry. Check out his new visuals for the Mereba-assisted "Westside" now, and sound off if you're ready for a big year from TDE in 2021.