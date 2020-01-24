Reason Returns With "Show Stop" Featuring A Few Kendrick Lamar Ad-Libs

While artists on Top Dawg Entertainment have been keeping busy collaborating on songs and performing at live events, fans are impatiently awaiting numerous projects from the acclaimed Los Angeles-based record label. They didn't make much noise in 2019, but there have been murmurs that a few of their artists are planning triumphant returns, including Kendrick Lamar.

To help kick off TDE's year, Reason returns with a vibe that will have fans playing "Show Stop" on repeat. The Carson, California emcee is celebrated in the industry, and fresh off of his Revenge of the Dreamers III collaborations ("LamboTruck" with Cozz and Childish Major along with "Still Up" alongside EarthGang), Reason drops off his mid-tempo track "Show Stop."

The 90's and !llmind are responsible for producing "Show Stop," a track that is rumored to be featured on Reason's R2, so give it a listen and leave your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I been wavin', pushin' Mercedes

You got a payment (Hol' up)

I be rich when this all settled

Fam' be rich and don't got pedals

I can't even, we're from the ghetto

Buckin' all the leaks when the rain it get though