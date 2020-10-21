Though TDE hasn't exactly had the most active year in 2020, recent signee Reason was given ample time to shine. And shine he did with the release of New Beginnings, his debut album on the label featuring Ab-Soul, ScHoolboy Q, Isaiah Rashad, J.I.D, Vince Staples, and more. Without a breakout hit dominating the charts, Reason still managed to turn in some respectable numbers, though the project's release had a much greater impact on the west coast lyricist.

"Went up a million Spotify listeners in 10 days!" writes Reasons, kicking off a reflective thread on his Twitter. "This shit is humbling and I appreciate TF outta y’all. Top told me when I first signed this shit wouldn’t be overnight and that ima have a lot of pressure on me but to just stay focused and keep working."

He proceeds to thank his fans for propelling New Beginnings onto the Billboard album charts, a testament to their dedication and support. "This only the first project and we charted!" he continues. "Y’all did that not me. We just starting so I just wanna thank every single supporter that’s building with me. We got a long road to go. Only up from here! I need to find a way to do a show or somethin fuck it."

"Lastly I love TF outta my label cus they hold me accountable and give me honesty in everything I do!" he praises, alluding to Top Dawg Entertainment's support of his artistry. "I try to give y’all that same honesty in the music. Like it, hate it, or love it, if you care about someone you owe them that honesty and I care about y’all the way they do me." Check out Reason's heartfelt Twitter spree below, and be sure to show some love to the rapper in the comments below.