Reason Pens A Reflection & Takes Shot At Logic On "The Soul (Pt 2)"

With many still considering Top Dawg Entertainment to be the epitome of a hip-hop label excellence, it's easy to equate the roster to a well-oiled machine -- a functioning human body, even. And as Kendrick Lamar provided "The Heart," so too does Reason provide "The Soul." With his own TDE debut waiting in the wings, Reason has officially added a new single to his growing repertoire, revisiting an older series with "The Soul Pt 2."

With the original serving as his first official release on the Top Dawg roster, the sequel once again puts the journey to New Beginnings in perspective. "We created struggle music, so when Murphy's Law kick in," he spits, in the first of two lengthy verses. "Get grittin', we hustle through it, this real, ni**a, the feel different." As the track hits the halfway point, the soulful and contemplative piano beat transforms into something confidently west-coast, prompting Reason to bring a new flow and a defiant spirit into the fold.

In the climactic bars, he even takes a moment to send a shot at the recently retired Logic, acknowledging the many associations fans have made between their names. "See y'all mistake my name for Logic's, y'all got me fucked up," he declares. "How you compare a n**ga that take from the culture, versus a ni**a that's for it? This shit gettin' borin'."

Though the track will not be part of his upcoming project, Reason still took a moment to dedicate "The Soul Pt 2" to his loyal fans. "Thank you for being there for me during dark times forreal," he wrote, following the song's release. Check it out for yourself, and sound off if you're excited for his new album.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

See y'all mistake my name for Logic's, y'all got me fucked up

How you compare a n**ga that take from the culture,

Versus a ni**a that's for it? This shit gettin' borin'

My limits are soarin', the industry snorin'

Leave my city? Nah, ni**a, I'm here to restore it