Reason Links Bas, Junii & Jah The Great For "Flick It Up" Remix

TDE is still one of the hardest labels in hip-hop right now and it's largely due to the fact that they've kept recruiting incredible talent over the years. Sure, we're still waiting on Kendrick's next album but Top Dawg Entertainment clearly has a few other projects in the cut that they're readying to unleash. Reason appears to be one of the artists on the roster who fans are eagerly waiting on for a new project and it doesn't seem too far away.

Over the last few weeks, Reason's unleashed a few tracks starting with "Same Ol Shit." He followed it up with his collaboration with Ab-Soul on "Flick It Up" and now, he's kicking off 2020 with the remix. Enlisting Dreamville's Bas, as well as emerging acts Junii and Jah The Great, Reason rallies the troops and brings "Flick It Up" to new heights.

Quotable Lyrics

I just shoot my shot at Doja Cat

(Yes, yes, sit on my face)

Look, eat that shit like leftovers

Her shit poke out like break soakin'