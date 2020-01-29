Reason Is A Man Of Many Hats In His Music Video For "Show Stop"

From King of Zamunda to Bruce Leroy, TDE's rising star Reason proves he can do it all.

Top Dawg Entertainment has some of the most talented emcees on their roster, and Reason is without a doubt one of the label's shining stars. In his latest video for the recently-released single "Show Stop," the 29-year-old rapper proves his Renaissance Man status by taking on a handful of hilarious roles.



Photo by HNHH

Whether he's karate chopping his way to the top or leading the next Black Power Movement, Reason does his best to show us all that there's no boxing him in one particular lane. He could be toasting in a black suit with a chalice in the vain of James Bond, or embracing his quintessential rapper roots by hosting a van full of big booty vixens, but the sentiment is all the same: this is a guy that wears many, many hats. Accompanied with ad-libs by Kendrick Lamar in the background and a seriously-comical "Missing" milk carton scene with a picture of Isaiah Rashad on the packaging, the "Show Stop" music video gives us comedic appeal and an overall impressive rap track all in one. Reason season is in full effect!

Watch the visuals for "Show Stop" by Reason above, and keep an eye out for his as-yet-announced album for 2020 where this single will more than likely appear.