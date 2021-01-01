Reason Grabs Joey Bada$$, Westside Boogie, Denzel Curry, & Jack Harlow For "Extinct (Extended)"

Reason blessed his fans with a New Year's Eve treat hours before midnight with the new single "Extinct (Extended)." The new edition of the already dope track features Joey Bada$$, Westside Boogie, Denzel Curry, and Jack Harlow. Reason announced the song on his social media, along with the message, "Rest In Power MF DOOM."

"Extinct (Extended)" samples "Pennyroyal," which MF DOOM produced under the alias Metal Fingers. Doom's wife Jasmine shared a statement revealing that he had passed away on October 31st. "My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me," she wrote. "I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet."



Stream the new single into the New Year and let us know what you think about it below.

Quotable Lyrics

Niggas want my old shit

Buy my old album

And tell your favorite rappers come see me and peep the outcome

I'll put an X right beside his name like Malcolm

And give his head to the nigga that he stole his style from