Reason Goes In On Migos "Straightenin" On New Freestyle

Reason really has an arsenal of bars in the cut that he's ready to unleash at any point. This week, he joined the folks over at REVOLT for the latest episode of Off Top where he slaughtered one of the hottest records of the summer -- Migos' "Straightenin." For roughly two-and-a-half minutes, the rapper delivers cut-throat bars asserting his dominance over other MCs. "Went from noodles to lobster/ Whether I'm walkin' or dead, the competition, we could turn 'em to zombies," he raps.

Reason has been largely in the cut ever since the release of 2020's New Beginnings. Later this month, he'll be joining a line-up of Flatbush Zombies, Earl Sweatshirt, Young M.A., Teezo Touchdown, and Nyck Caution in Morrison, Colorado for a special Halloween show.

Quotable Lyrics

I thought a rapper that talk about the same shit in every song said somethin'

She lick her lips and put her head in a ponytail, that's when I know when the head comin'

From the bottom, took it overseas, all in-house, talkin' quarantine

Dirty money, nah, sorta clean, more white than a corporate scene



