Reason Drops Off TDE Debut "New Beginnings" Ft. ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, Rapsody, J.I.D

Erika Marie
October 09, 2020 00:02
New Beginnings
Reason

The California rapper is ready to show the world his impressive project.


After a steady stream of singles, Reason finally delivers his highly-anticipated project New Beginnings. The Top Dawg Entertainment emcee has been applauded in Hip Hop circles for years, and fans have been bombarding the Carson, California native about when they could expect his debut project with the Los Angeles collective. After giving us "Show Stop" with Kendrick Lamar adlibs, "Flick It Up" featuring Ab-Soul, "Pop Sh*t" with ScHoolboy Q, and "Sauce" alongside Vince Staples, Reason has blessed the world with an impressive body of work.

Other artists featured on New Beginnings include Rapsody (who Reason has stated is one of his favorite artists in the rap arena currently), Alemeda, Isaiah Rashad, Mereba, and Dreamville's very own JID. Stream Reason's TDE debut New Beginnings and let us know what you think about the album.

Tracklist

1. Something More
2. Stories I Forgot
3. Pop Shit (feat. ScHoolboy Q)
4. Show Stop
5. Favorite Nigga
6. I Can Make It (feat. Rapsody)
7. Fall
8. Slow Down (feat. Alemeda)
9. Flick It Up (feat. Ab-Soul)
10. Sauce (feat. Vince Staples)
11. Extinct (feat. Isaiah Rashad & JID)
12. Westside (feat. Mereba)
13. Gossip
14. Windows Cry

Reason Ab-Soul ScHoolboy Q Vince Staples Rapsody Alemeda Isaiah Rashad Mereba J.I.D
