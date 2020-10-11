mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

REASON & Rapsody Deliver A Wavy New Track In "I Can Make It"

Alexander Cole
October 11, 2020 09:07
Image via REASON

REASON enlists Rapsody for this smooth cut on his project "New Beginnings."


REASON has been impressing hip-hop fans for years now, and thanks to his status as a TDE roster member, fans have been anticipating some big things. Well, on Friday, REASON dropped off his highly-anticipated album New Beginnings which is already a big hit amongst fans, who have had great things to say about it. There are plenty of dope tracks here, including the song "I Can Make It" which features the likes of Rapsody.

In this song, both artists can be found spitting bars over a skeletal yet smooth beat. REASON and Rapsody's lyrics on this track focus on believing in oneself while making sure to separate themselves from outside noise. There are also plenty of braggadocios bars as well, which helps add extra "oomph" to the song. 

Give "I Can Make It" a spin and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

See, your hustle been all outta pocket, we been trending, no topic
A pro that's fit for anything, put that together, I prop it
I profit dealing with some kings, so now they calling me prophet
Been on auto with this power, took that power and rocket

