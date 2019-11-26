Reason & Ab-Soul Put On For The West With "Flick It Up"

Reason and Ab-Soul turn the parking lot upside down.

TDE's presence has been evident in 2019's final quarter, largely due to the stellar work of the newly signed Reason. With his official debut studio album on deck for a 2020 release (barring a late-game change), Reason has been mounting a solid campaign, gathering momentum in the process. His style appears to have developed a more boisterous charm since we last saw him on There You Have It; perhaps robbing J. Cole alongside Cozz on Dreamers 3 had a profound impact on him. In any case, Reason's latest single "Flick It Up" has officially landed some Jon Primo-directed visuals.

Off the bat, Reason and his collaborator Ab-Soul stand at the center of a lively parking lot gathering, in which all walks of life gather to get down. At times, Reason finds himself on his kid-in-a-candy-store energy, particularly when the twerking reaches critical mass. Luckily for him, that's basically the duration of the song. Jokes aside, there's plenty of West Coast swagger to be found here, and it's nice to see two of TDE's most slept on reuniting for a common cause.