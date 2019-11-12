TDE's Reason is really about to lay waste to the entire game. The West Coast rapper has quietly emerged as one of the game's most exciting lyricists, a fact emphasized by his recent single "Same Ol Shit." If you haven't heard that yet, be sure to get on it; there's no excuse for not putting Reason at the top of your playlist, especially if you enjoy strong bars. In any case, all signs point to a late-year surge from Reason, though there's no confirmation his TDE debut will be arriving in 2019. However, given that he's essentially kickstarted a promotional blitz, perhaps we should brace ourselves for his imminent arrival.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Today, Reason has already opened the floodgates for another new release, this one featuring the naturally reclusive Ab-Soul. Given that Soulo has been mounting his own comeback story for 2020, perhaps TDE is looking to kill two birds with one stone. In any case, the new single "Flick It Up" is set to arrive tomorrow complete with a stylish, long-take heavy visual. You can check out a first look below, courtesy of Reason's IG.

From the sound of it, Reason is bringing his A-Game for his upcoming project. If he keeps this up, Top Dawg will have another monster on his hands. How are you enjoying his music thus far?