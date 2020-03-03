mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Reason, Ab-Soul & Boogie Connect For "Trapped In"

Mitch Findlay
March 03, 2020 12:31
TDE season commences as Reason, Ab-Soul, and Boogie unite for new banger "Trapped In."


Top Dawg Entertainment has been relatively quiet this year, but all signs point to new signee Reason gearing up for a major album rollout. Following the release of singles like "Same Ol Shit," "Show Stop," and the Ab-Soul assisted "Flick It Up," Reason has come through with another one for the masses, this time bringing the worlds of TDE and Shady Records together. "Trapped In" finds Reason linking up with Boogie and Ab-Soul, a labelmate with whom he's already developing some nice artistic chemistry.

Reason Ab-Soul Boogie New Song

At this point, it's generally accepted that flute-centric bangers are generally hard off the bat. "Trapped In" is no exception, and Reason takes to the woodwinds with a refreshing hunger. "Doggin' to see the paws in 'em, tryna make it out like a Saw victim," he raps, in his opening verse. "Bullets hit the whip and leave the car spinnin', n***s still pimp the butterfly, I done fluttered high and evolved in it." Boogie is next up, his laid-back demeanor and affable everyman charm adding a new swagger to the dynamic. "I done hung with lions and bought the tickets from n***s woofin'," he reflects. "I done seen the gun and just let him pull it and bit the bullet." 

Though it's been a minute since we've seen a full-length project from Ab-Soul, the "abstract asshole" has clearly been putting pen to page and getting ready to stage a return. In his climactic verse, he whips up a frenzied flow as he details his come-up story. "Most of the n***s I pictured as winners just went away, I had to get up and make a way," he raps. "I need the whole planet to know my name." Check out the new banger now, and keep an eye out for that inevitable Reason album announcement -- Lord Knows it's coming.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Doggin to see the paws in em, tryna make it out like a Saw victim
Bullets hit the whip and leave the car spinnin'
N***s still pimp the butterfly, I done fluttered high and evolved in it

